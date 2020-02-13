Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Janice (Smith) Eyman. View Sign Service Information C & A Pagel Funeral Home 100 N. Olive St. St. Elmo , IL 62458 (618)-829-5432 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM C & A Pagel Funeral Home 100 N. Olive St. St. Elmo , IL 62458 View Map Visitation 1:00 PM Luther Terrace Chapel Service 2:00 PM Luther Terrace Chapel Graveside service Following Services Maplewood Cemetery St. Elmo , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Janice (

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday at Luther Terrace Chapel. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday at Pagel Funeral Homes in St. Elmo and an hour before services on Monday at Luther Terrace Chapel. Graveside services at Maplewood Cemetery in St. Elmo will follow the services. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Eyman was born on Jan. 7, 1932, the second child of Wallace and Alta (Causey) Smith in rural Pittsburg in Seminary Township.

Mary attended Shiloh Grade School in Pittsburg with her future husband, Elvin Byrl Eyman, and Vandalia High School.

She played the piano; loved attending church; and playing with her pet lambs, goat and kittens. Mary was baptized at age 18 in Hurricane Creek, Pittsburg. Elvin, her then-intended husband, was present at that important event. Elvin and Mary were married at her home church, Pittsburg Free Methodist Church, on Oct. 7, 1951.

Mary completed a bachelor's degree in elementary education at Greenville College, Greenville. She later completed a master's degree in education at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston while working full-time and as a mother to four children. Mary taught elementary grades in the Loudon School District and the St. Elmo School District for 32½ years. She was always fondly remembered by her students and often taught multiple generations of the same families.

Mary was a faithful member of St. Elmo Church of God and later New Horizon Church for many years. She served on the Board of Missions for the First Church of God and stayed committed to sharing her faith with others throughout her life.

Mary was a talented seamstress, quilter, candy-maker, and cook. Many Sundays were enjoyed sitting around the dinner table with a feast she had prepared for immediate and extended family to enjoy. Mary also operated a small business in St. Elmo with a treasured friend and partner to supply area teachers with all the tools needed to practice their craft.

She is survived by her daughters, JoSue (Larry) Stine of St. Elmo, Nancy (Dan) Haslett of St. Elmo, Paula Eyman of Jasper, Ind., and Nola (Steve) Wood of Simpsonville, S.C. Mary was adored by her 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, LaVerle Smith; and her loving husband of 55 years.

