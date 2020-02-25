Mary Julia "Julia" Hage, 83, of Dixon, died on Jan. 9, 2020, at her home.
Services were held on Jan. 12 at First Presbyterian Church in Dixon, with the Rev. Bunyan Cocar officiating. Burial was in Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon. Memorials: PEO Sisterhood or Franklin Creek Association. Preston-Schilling Funeral Home Ltd. in Dixon was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.prestonschilling.com.
Mrs. Hage was born on April 21, 1936, in Sublette, the daughter of Claude and Mary Frances (Wilson) Horton. She was married to Charles Hage, formerly of Vandalia, for nearly 53 years.
Survivors include her husband; and children, David (Becky) Hage of Dixon, Christopher (Elizabeth) Hage of San Jose, Calif., Sara (Allison Precht) Hage of Chicago, and Amanda (Paul) Brenagan of Madison, Wis.
Published in The Leader-Union from Feb. 25 to Mar. 4, 2020