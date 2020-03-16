Mary Lorraine Brown, 60, of Brownstown, died at 1:35 p.m. on Friday, March 14, 2020, at her home.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Gieseking Funeral home in Brownstown, with Pee Wee Denton officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery in rural Brownstown. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials: or Fayette County Cancer Fund. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Mrs. Brown was born on Sunday, March 6, 1960, in Vandalia, the daughter of Truman and Ida (Haslett) Rhodes. She married Jake F. Brown on Oct. 29, 1977, in St. Elmo.
Survivors include her husband; son, Jacob Brown and wife Marissa of Troy; and daughters, Rachel Seabaugh and husband Eric of Brownstown, and Rebecca Brown of Brownstown.
Published in The Leader-Union from Mar. 16 to Mar. 25, 2020