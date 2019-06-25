Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou (Potts) Durbin. View Sign Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Lou Durbin, 85, of Vandalia, passed away at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Franciscan Health Lafayette East in Lafayette, Ind.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the Family Worship Center in Vandalia, with the Revs. Tracy Zimmerman and Rhonda Nash officiating. Interment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia and one hour before services on Thursday at the Family Worship Center. Memorials: Horizons Daycare. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Durbin was born on Nov. 26, 1933, in Decatur, the daughter of Rudy and Irene (Cratzer) Potts. She married Derald Durbin on Dec. 31, 1950; he preceded her in death on Nov. 6, 1994.

Mary Lou was employed by Brockway Plastics for 38 years. She was a member of the Family Worship Center, Crawford-Hale American Legion Unit 95 Auxiliary and Old Capitol VFW Post 3862 Auxiliary, all in Vandalia.

She is survived by her sons, Mike Durbin and wife Lucetta, Kent Durbin and wife Teresa, Scott Durbin and wife Micki, and Clark Durbin and wife Susan, all of Vandalia, and Bobby Durbin and wife Treasa of Bonnie; daughter, Sandy Dugan and husband Gail of Vandalia; sister, Norma Younker of Vandalia; 17 grandchildren; several great- and great-great-grandchildren; and friend, Dale Hester of Lagota, Ind.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a sister, Jo Ann Bunyard.



Mary Lou Durbin, 85, of Vandalia, passed away at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Franciscan Health Lafayette East in Lafayette, Ind.Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the Family Worship Center in Vandalia, with the Revs. Tracy Zimmerman and Rhonda Nash officiating. Interment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia and one hour before services on Thursday at the Family Worship Center. Memorials: Horizons Daycare. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com. Mrs. Durbin was born on Nov. 26, 1933, in Decatur, the daughter of Rudy and Irene (Cratzer) Potts. She married Derald Durbin on Dec. 31, 1950; he preceded her in death on Nov. 6, 1994.Mary Lou was employed by Brockway Plastics for 38 years. She was a member of the Family Worship Center, Crawford-Hale American Legion Unit 95 Auxiliary and Old Capitol VFW Post 3862 Auxiliary, all in Vandalia.She is survived by her sons, Mike Durbin and wife Lucetta, Kent Durbin and wife Teresa, Scott Durbin and wife Micki, and Clark Durbin and wife Susan, all of Vandalia, and Bobby Durbin and wife Treasa of Bonnie; daughter, Sandy Dugan and husband Gail of Vandalia; sister, Norma Younker of Vandalia; 17 grandchildren; several great- and great-great-grandchildren; and friend, Dale Hester of Lagota, Ind.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a sister, Jo Ann Bunyard. Published in The Leader-Union from June 25 to July 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close