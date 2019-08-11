Mary Lynn Bowen, 68, of Vandalia, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at her home.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at First Christian Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Lowell Donnelley officiating. Interment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday at the church. Memorials: First Christian Church or Fayette County Health Department Hospice. Hohlt & File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mrs. Bowen was born on Nov. 14, 1950, in Vandalia, the daughter of Raymond H. and Delores F. (Augustine) Williams. She married Jimmie Charles Bowen on Feb. 14, 1970.
Mary Lynn was formerly employed by Crane Packing, Bowen Oil and United Stationers. She was a member of First Christian Church of Vandalia, Daughters of the American Revolution and American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by her husband; daughter, Jamie Lynn and husband Jason Vicich of Decatur; son, Alan Bowen of Vandalia; granddaughter, Anna Lynn Vicich of Decatur; sisters, Sandra and husband Jerry Swarm of Vandalia, and Nancy Satterthwaite and husband Sam Bauerle of Salem.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Published in The Leader-Union from Aug. 11 to Aug. 21, 2019