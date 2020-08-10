Mary Margaret Frailey, 92, of Altamont, formerly of Vandalia, died at 7:39 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Lutheran Care Center in Altamont, where she had made her home the past years, as her health failed, after residing at Luther Terrace.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Altamont. Burial will be in Farmers Cemetery in Kaskaskia Township, south of Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday at the church. Memorials: Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lutheran Care Center, Whoo Hoo Sisterhood and or donor's choice.
Mary Margaret Miller-Frailey was born on June 25, 1928, in Vandalia, one of four siblings born into the family of Richard and Rose Klukis-Miller. On July 21, 1945, she married Carl William Frailey in Brownstown, with the Rev. Matthews officiating. Carl preceded her in death on April 2, 2010.
Mary was raised south of Vandalia and attended a one-room school in Shobonier for eight years and then continued her education at Vandalia High School. Mary was a wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. Besides raising a family with Carl, she worked at Crane Packing Co. in Vandalia for 36 years. She most enjoyed her gardening and fishing. Mary was baptized on Nov. 7, 1948, in the Pentecostal Church and later confirmed her faith on May 5, 2013 by the Rev. Dr. James F. Wright at Immanuel Lutheran Church, where she was a faithful member.
Mary is survived by her son, Richard (wife, Debby) Frailey of Altamont, and their daughters, Sara (husband, Justin) Stanek and their two children of Normal, and Emily (husband, John) Hummel and their three children of Chatham; daughter-in-law, Cathy Frailey and her two sons, William (wife, Heather) Frailey and their two children, all of Indian Trail, N.C., and Edward (wife, Jennifer) Frailey and their three children of Monroe, N.C.; daughters, Jodie (husband, John) Bernhardt of Chicago and their daughter of Birmingham, Ala., and Amanda O'Neil and her son of Chesterfield, Va.; sisters, Dorothy Perks of Pottstown, Pa., and Betty Freeman of San Jose, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, David; sister, Alice June Miller; and brothers-in-law, Bob Perks and Kenny Freeman.