Mary Margaret Stout-Black, 87, of Vandalia died at 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Black was born on Feb. 12, 1932, in East St. Louis, the daughter of Lewis and Kathrine Williams. She married Ronald Black in 1985; he preceded her in death.
Survivors include her sons Mark Stout and partner Libby Williams, and Lance Stout and wife Sherry of Greenville; and daughters, Pam Isaacs of Litchfield, Mary Ann Howard of Mt. Olive,and Janet and husband Frank Rea of Florida.
Published in The Leader-Union from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2019