Service Information Day Macz Funeral Homes 311 N. Pine Sandoval , IL 62882 (618)-247-3711

Marylin Ann Thompson, 76, of Herrin, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at SIH Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, at Pinhook Cemetery in Bluff City. Memorials may be made in Marylin's honor to Day Macz Funeral Home to assist the family with services or Pinhook Cemetery. Day Macz Funeral Home in Sandoval was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

She was born on July 5, 1943, in Bluff City, the daughter of Lorn and Mary Ann (Lewis) Carrico. She married Ray Hollowell on May 7, 1960, in Fayette County; five children were born of this union and they later divorced. She married John Thompson on Dec. 5, 1986, in Fayette County, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 2009.

Marylin had an angel's voice and even had the opportunity to sing on the radio as a young lady. She also had amazing skills on the guitar and loved to play and sing for family and friends. Marylin truly was blessed to be a mother and to devote all her time to raising her family. To her family's gratitude, she was an awesome cook, and some of her specialties included ham and beans, and fried potatoes. Marylin's crowning achievement was being a grandma and great-grandma, as she loved her grandchildren with all her heart. Nothing made her smile wider than hearing her grandchildren call out Grandma MeMaw and Quinton to call her Great-Granny 8. Her love and generosity will carry on in all the ones she knew and loved.

Survivors include her beloved children, Edward Hollowell (Megan) of Bluff City, Kevin Hollowell (Tammy) of Vandalia, and Glen Hollowell (Susanne) of Vandalia, and Teresa Allsopp (Troy) of Hurst; cherished grandchildren, Tasha, Ryan Tracie, Edward Jr., Heather, Melinda, Beth, Amanda, Kevin Jr., Cheyenne, Dixie (Paul), Savannah, Daisy, and Salem; precious great-grandchildren, Dillon, Madi, Jon, Nic, Sierra, Jameson, Joseph, Brendon, Quinton, Deon, Alex, Aireona, Isabelle, Ayden, River, Mary, Zackary, Hunter and expecting new great-grandbaby in October; and special sister, Lorene Clymer of Vandalia.

Marylin was preceded in death by both of her husbands; parents; son, Ray Allen Hollowell Jr.; and grandson, Eric Allen Hollowell.

