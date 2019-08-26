Maxine LaVerne Willett, 88, of Hillsboro, died on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Hillsboro Rehabilitation Center in Hillsboro.
Services will be held at a later date. Hough & Sons Funeral Home in Hillsboro was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.Houghfuneralhome.com.
Mrs. Willett was born on Feb. 1, 1931, in Missouri, the daughter of Claude and Sarah Etta (Dake) Krone. She married Roy Hoy; he died in 1984. She later married David Willett of Hillsboro.
Survivors include her husband; and daughters, Gail (Larry) Johnson of Fillmore, and Karen (Jim) Carroll of Kenyon, Minn.
Published in The Leader-Union from Aug. 26 to Sept. 4, 2019