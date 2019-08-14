Service Information Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia 831 N. Fifth St. Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3176 Send Flowers Obituary



Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Miller Funeral Home in Fillmore, with the Rev. Everett Shaw officiating. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Fillmore. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday and one hour before services on Saturday, both at the funeral home. Memorials: Lighthouse Pregnancy Center in Vandalia. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Probst was born on May 21, 1929, in Vera, the daughter of Albert and Minnie Henrietta (Kresin) Hoffman. She married Paul Raymond Probst on Sept. 21, 1950, in Bayle City; he preceded her in death on Dec. 27, 2017.

Survivors include her sons, Dr. Alan Probst and Christy of Fillmore, Dr. Bruce Probst and Laurel of Belvidere, and Dr. Keith Probst and Donna of Esterville, Iowa; and daughter, Rhonda Jacobs and Bill of Chatham.

