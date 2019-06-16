Melvin Eugene Skinner, 81, of Vandalia, passed away at 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at home.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia. Memorials: Bond County Home Health and Hospice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Skinner was born on Sept. 14, 1937, in Keyesport, the son of Fred M. and Etta G. (Hunter) Skinner.
Melvin was a carpenter and member of Carpenters' Union Local No. 377. He was a member of Masonic Temperance Lodge A.F. & A.M. Lodge No. 16 in Vandalia. Melvin enjoyed hunting, fishing and visiting with friends at the local coffee shops.
He is survived by his daughters, Debbie and husband David Richards of Johnston, Iowa, and Peggy Roberts of Vandalia; sons, Gene Skinner of DuQuoin, David Skinner of Cathedral City, Calif., and Dean Skinner and wife Julie of West Port, Mass.; brother, nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, James "Jim" Skinner; two brothers; and a sister.
Published in The Leader-Union from June 16 to June 26, 2019