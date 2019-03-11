Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Meridith Lynn Rosenberger. View Sign

Meridith Lynn Rosenberger, 71, of Ramsey, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Heritage Health in Pana following a valiant battle against colon and lung cancer, heart disease and diabetes.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at United in Faith Church in Pana, with the Rev. Harry Kirk officiating. A private family burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield at a later date. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of services on Sunday at the church. Memorials: Ramsey American Legion Post No. 460 or Pana Community Hospital Foundation.

Mr. Rosenberger was born on July 4, 1947, in Pana, the son of Zola and Gertrude (Weers) Rosenberger. He married Martha Carroll on April 20, 1974, in Nokomis.

With exception of the time he spent serving in the U.S. Army, Meredith was a lifelong resident of rural Ramsey.

He graduated from Ramsey High School, class of 1965, and he served in the Army from 1966-68 in Darmstadt, Germany, as a top security radio operator. Upon returning home, he was employed as a meat cutter at several area meat lockers until gaining employment at Caterpillar in Decatur, where he became known as "Rosie," and retired from there in 1999 with 30 years of service.

After retiring, he developed a love for making hand-carved mushroom walking sticks. He would walk the timber of his farm looking for intriguing pieces of wood for carving and most would end up being donated to area benefits. He also was an avid deer hunter and was known for making many types of venison salami. He was a member of the Illinois State Rifle Association, Ramsey American Legion Post No. 460, United in Faith Church in Pana, life member of National Rifle Association, past member of Sons of the American Legion, past 4-H leader in Fayette County, and former North Hurricane Township Trustee and Township Commissioner.

He is survived by his wife; daughters, Cassie Rosenberger of St. Louis, Mo., and Christa Rosenberger of Collinsville; siblings, Wayne (Cheryl) Rosenberger, and Jolayne (Richard) Challans, both of Ramsey; mother-in-law, Louise Carroll of Pana; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Elijah Rosenberger, on Nov. 23, 2015; and a brother, Dwaine Rosenberger.

