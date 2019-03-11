Michael E. Tessman, 62, of Effingham, died at 9:05 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, in Effingham.
In accordance with the family's wishes, cremation rites will take place. There will be no services at this time. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Tessman was born on Sept. 16, 1956, in Vandalia, the son of Ernest and Joyce (Powers) Tessman.
Survivors include his mother; and a son, Seth Tessman of Goshen, Ind.
