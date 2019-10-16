Michael Phillip Burns, 66, of Vandalia, passed away at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Hohlt and File Funeral home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Interment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from noon until time of services on Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials: Vandalia Police Department. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Burns was born on July 28, 1953, in Alton, the son of Donald Franklin and Lola Ann (Oulson) Burns.
Mike was a former correctional officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections. His hobbies included collecting guns and knives.
He is survived by a son, Aaron Burns and wife Kristen of Wood River; sister, Donna Gusokey and husband Robert of Godfrey; sisters, Cathy Burns, Jackie Skorat and Shirley Furrow, all of Alton; and grandchildren, Addison Burns, Jace Burns and Cade Burns.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Evan Burns.
Published in The Leader-Union on Oct. 16, 2019