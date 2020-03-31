Michael Sean Tappan, 50, of rural Altamont, died at 1:15 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home.
In accordance with Michael's intentions and directions, cremation services will be accorded. Cremation burial rites will follow in rural Altamont for family and friends. Kull Funeral Chapel in Altamont was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.kullfuneralhome.com.
Mr. Tappan was born on Aug. 20, 1969, in Lakeland, Fla., the son of Charles and Catherine Murray-Tappan.
Survivors include his parents.
Published in The Leader-Union from Mar. 31 to Apr. 8, 2020