Michael Wayne "Mike" Pryor, 56, of Vernon, passed away at 2:17 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at his home, surrounded by family.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia, with Rev. Doug Wodtka officiating. Interment will follow in Farmer's Cemetery in Shobonier. Visitation will from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials: Warrior Nation Cancer Foundation. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com
Michael Wayne Pryor was born on Oct. 2, 1963, in Vandalia, the son of Virgil and Mary (Depew) Pryor. Mike was a mechanic, and throughout the years he worked for various repair shops in the area. He then opened his own business, Pryor Truck and Trailer Repair, owning and operating it for approximately 10 years. Mike loved fishing, camping, working in his shop and, most of all, spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his significant other of 30 years, Betty Litaker of Vernon; son, Matthew Pryor and wife Paula of Vernon; grandson, Alex Evans of Vernon; brothers, Gary Pryor and wife Debbie of Altamont, Randy Pryor and wife Becky of Vandalia, and Rick Pryor and wife Kenette of Brownstown; sister, Sharon and husband Butch Reavis of Vandalia; and grandchildren, Sarah, Emily, Hayden, Al-lie, Matthew and Abby, all of Vernon and numerous others.
He was preceded in death by his parents.