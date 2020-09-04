1/1
Michael Wayne "Mike" Pryor
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Wayne "Mike" Pryor, 56, of Vernon, passed away at 2:17 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at his home, surrounded by family.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia, with Rev. Doug Wodtka officiating. Interment will follow in Farmer's Cemetery in Shobonier. Visitation will from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials: Warrior Nation Cancer Foundation. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com
Michael Wayne Pryor was born on Oct. 2, 1963, in Vandalia, the son of Virgil and Mary (Depew) Pryor. Mike was a mechanic, and throughout the years he worked for various repair shops in the area. He then opened his own business, Pryor Truck and Trailer Repair, owning and operating it for approximately 10 years. Mike loved fishing, camping, working in his shop and, most of all, spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his significant other of 30 years, Betty Litaker of Vernon; son, Matthew Pryor and wife Paula of Vernon; grandson, Alex Evans of Vernon; brothers, Gary Pryor and wife Debbie of Altamont, Randy Pryor and wife Becky of Vandalia, and Rick Pryor and wife Kenette of Brownstown; sister, Sharon and husband Butch Reavis of Vandalia; and grandchildren, Sarah, Emily, Hayden, Al-lie, Matthew and Abby, all of Vernon and numerous others.
He was preceded in death by his parents.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader-Union from Sep. 4 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd
204 North Fourth Street
Vandalia, IL 62471
(618) 283-3434
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved