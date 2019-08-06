Michelle Dawn (Caylor) DeFazio, 46 of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on June 20, 2019 from ovarian cancer.
She attended school part of her life in Vandalia, and graduated from Cox High School in Virginia Beach. After high school, she attended Tidewater Community College, graduating with an associate's degree in drafting. She then went on to graduate from Strayer University with a bachelor's degree in business management.
Michelle worked in the Mechanical Group at ITEC.
She was born on Feb. 13, 1973, in Albany, Ga.
She leaves behind her husband of 24 years, Robert De Fazio; her parents, originally from Vandalia, Ed and Kathy (Devall) Caylor; aunt and uncle, also originally from Vandalia, Allen and Darlene (Chatham) Caylor of Avon, Ind.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ralph and Norma Devall of Hagarstown; paternal grandparents, Merle and June Caylor of Vera.
Michelle is survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins from Vandalia and surrounding areas.
Michelle and Robert, the love of her life, traveled to many places. She deeply loved her family, home and her dog, Rosie. She will be missed and loved until we all meet again.
Published in The Leader-Union from Aug. 6 to Aug. 14, 2019