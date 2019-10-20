Mike Combs, 49, of Naples, Fla., formerly of Mulberry Grove, passed away peacefully on Oct. 17, 2019, after a long, hard-fought battle with diabetes and its complications.

He will be deeply missed by his parents, Ron and Phyllis Combs, and his beloved daughter, Abigail Kennedy Combs.

A celebration of Mike's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Gardens, 525 111th Ave N, Naples, Fla. Memorials: American Diabetes Association.

Mike was born May 31, 1970, in Mulberry Grove. He moved with his family in the early 1970s to Edwardsville, where he attended school, graduating from Edwardsville High School in 1988.

Mike moved to Naples in 1995 to help manage North Naples Country Club along with his parents. He thoroughly enjoyed working at the country club, as he befriended everyone he met. He brought many innovative ideas to the business and was especially known for his creative, witty and funny sayings on the highly visible country club marquee that garnered the attention of local newscasters.

Mike will be remembered for his compassionate and generous spirit and his willingness to extend a helping hand to anyone in need. He became a foster parent to Sam Taylor, and their loving and mutually supportive relationship continued through Sam's journey into adulthood and throughout Mike's illness.

Mike is survived by his parents; and his daughter Abigail 'Abby' Kennedy Combs.

He was predeceased by a brother, Wesley Connor.



