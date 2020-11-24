Mila Marcille (Blurton) Leach, 83, of St. Charles, Mo. and formerly of the St. Elmo area, passed away at home at 7:55 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020.
A walk-through viewing will be open to the public from noon-2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Pagel Funeral Home in St. Elmo. Due to COVID-19 concerns, please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Graveside services will follow the visitation at 2:30 p.m. next Wednesday at Maplewood Cemetery in St. Elmo. A public memorial service will be held in late spring 2021 in St. Charles, Mo. Memorials: Donor's choice. Blurton Funeral Home in Potomac was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.
Mrs. Leach was born in Roseburg, Ore., on May 30, 1937, the fourth of five children born to John Riley Blurton and Bertha Jane (Tish) Blurton.
She attended Post Oak Elementary School and graduated in 1955 from St. Elmo Community High School. She received a bachelor's degree in Biblical counseling from Lael University in 1990.
Mila worked at St. Charles County Library and Crisis Pregnancy Center of St. Charles County. She also helped her husband, Bob, make and sell Blurton-style split oak baskets. Mila's great joy was her grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing and crocheting, gardening, reading and the fellowship of her church family at Harvester Church of the Nazarene, in St. Peters, Mo. She loved her Lord Jesus and being able to counsel and encourage many people in their faith.
She is survived by husband, Robert Kenneth Leach (married 64 years!); daughter, Catherine Leach-Phillips (Gregory) of San Marcos, Calif.; son, Richard Leach (Candida) of Boise, Idaho; sister, Joyce Martin of Effingham; granddaughter, Holly Skokan (Joseph) of Loxahatchee, Fla.; grandsons, Robert Leach-Phillips of San Marcos, Calif., SN Riley Leach USCGC Venturous of St. Petersburg, Fla., and John Leach of Boise, Idaho; and three step-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two young sons, Gregory Michael (1958-1960) and Stephen Robert (1965); her sister, Ardith Davis; brothers, Lloyd and Allen Blurton; and her parents.