Nancy Joan Arnold, 66, of Brownstown, passed away at 7:38 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Fairview Cemetery in rural St. Elmo. A dinner at the Brownstown Golden Years Club will follow the graveside services. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown. Memorials: American Parkinson Disease Foundation or Helping Hands Food Pantry.

Mrs. Arnold was born on Friday, July 17, 1953, in Shelbyville, the daughter of Preslie and Lillie Irene (Badman) Reed. She married David Arnold on Aug. 18, 1973.

She was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church in rural St. Elmo. She was a Girl Scout leader when her children were young, and a volunteer with the Brownstown SCC and longer on the Helping Hands Food Pantry. She was also a member of the Illinois Education Association and National Education Association. During her working career, she was a cook in the St. Elmo School District; a part-time cook and custodian in the Brownstown School District; a caregiver at Sugar Sweet Retreat in Brownstown; and had been employed at the Altamont Garment Factory.

She is survived by her husband of more than 46 years, David; daughters, Tina Wolfe of St. Peters, Mo., and Cindy (Brandon) Hall of O'Fallon, Mo.; brothers, Leslie Reed and Larry Reed of St. Elmo; half brother, Allen (Marilyn) Wente of Effingham; sister, Linda (Mike) Rider of Maple City, Mich.; grandchildren, Winstown and Phoenix Hall; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Christopher Wolfe.

