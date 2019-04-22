Obituary



Graveside services will be held at noon on Thursday at Shiloh Cemetery in Coffeen. There will be no visitation.

Mrs. Jay was born on Jan. 30, 1951, in Hillsboro, the daughter of Clifford C. and Doris (Porter) Snider. She married Floyd E. Jay in 1985; he died on Jan. 11, 2017.



