Nancy Ruth Jay, 68, of Vandalia, died at 10:05 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019, at her home.
Graveside services will be held at noon on Thursday at Shiloh Cemetery in Coffeen. There will be no visitation. Allen and Sutton Funeral Home in Fillmore was in charge of arragements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.suttonmemorialhome.com.
Mrs. Jay was born on Jan. 30, 1951, in Hillsboro, the daughter of Clifford C. and Doris (Porter) Snider. She married Floyd E. Jay in 1985; he died on Jan. 11, 2017.
Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 22 to May 1, 2019