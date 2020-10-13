1/
Neil F. Blankeship Jr.
1949 - 2020
Neil F. Blankenship Jr., 71, of Vandalia, formerly of Ramsey, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
Graveside services with military rites will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Ramsey, with the Rev. Fr. Scott Snider officiating. Friends and family may gather at the cemetery at 10 a.m. Memorials: Ramsey American Legion or St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Blankenship was born on Jan. 1, 1949, in Neillsville, Wis., the son of Neil Francis Sr. and Agnes May (Wilson) Blankenship.
He was licensed high-rise plumber, member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ramsey and a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a fireman on the U.S.S Forrestal Aircraft Carrier. Neil was an avid musician and bandleader in the "Neil Blake Show." He loved playing his guitar and country music.
He is survived by his son, Joseph N. Blankenship, Spring Hope, N.C.; daughter, Melanie D. White and Edmond, Wake Forest, N.C.; brother, Fred Blankenship, Arenzville; sisters, Catherine "Katie" Cunningham, Ramsey, and Mary Jane Hauser and Dave, Jacksonville; grandchild, William White; and several nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant grandson.

Published in The Leader-Union from Oct. 13 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Homes - Ramsey
301 E. Main St.
Ramsey, IL 62080
618-283-3176
