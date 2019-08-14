Nema Maxine Fender, 77, of Altamont, died at 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Aperion Care in St. Elmo.
Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Griffith Cemetery in rural Brownstown, with the Rev. Kent "Pee Wee" Denton officiating. Memorials: Donor's choice. Kull Funeral Chapel in Altamont was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.kullfuneralhome.com.
Mrs. Fender was born on Nov. 28, 1941, in Edgewood, the daughter of Raymond and Martha Eileen Reece-Beach Fischer. She married Lloyd Arthur Fender on June 26, 1961, in Altamont; he preceded her in death on May 25, 1977.
Survivors include children, Hal Fender and wife Kimberly of Vandalia, Shawn Fender of Altamont, Lori and husband Floyd "Buddy" Mitchell of St. Elmo, and Vicki Elder of Altamont.
