Nikki Lynn Handegan, 36, of Vandalia, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Doug Wodtka officiating. Interment will be in McInturff Cemetery in rural Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday and one hour before services on Friday, both at the funeral home. Memorials: The family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mrs. Handegan was born on July 20, 1982, in Vandalia, the daughter of Edward Gene and Jackie Lee (Willis) Smith. She married Joshua Scott Handegan on Oct. 20, 2017.
Nikki was employed through Randolph House as a home health care aide. She loved her animals and took pride in being and to rescue and care for many, especially her pet raccoon.
She is survived by her husband; parents; sisters, Shannon Phillips of Fenton, Mo., and Bonnie and husband Arron Halford of Ramsey; nephews, Oakley Elam and A.J. Halford; niece, Jade Elam; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Voris and Virginia Smith; and maternal grandparents, Claude Sr. and Rosie Willis.
Published in The Leader-Union from July 17 to July 24, 2019