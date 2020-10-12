Norma Whited, 90 of Mulberry Grove, passed away at her home, surrounded by her daughters, on Wednesday evening, Oct. 7, 2020.
The family is having a private service. Memorials: Lincoln Christian University, St. Louis Christian College or Woburn Church of Christ.
Norma Lavon, the daughter of Floyd Dewey and Irma English Elam, was born on Oct. 26, 1929 in Mulberry Grove.
She grew up in Mulberry Grove, attended the local schools and graduated from Mulberry Grove High School with the class of 1947. Norma continued her education at Lincoln Bible Institute and graduated in 1951. She earned her bachelor's degree in education from Greenville College and master's degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Max Lewis Whited and Norma were united in marriage on June 24, 1950, at the Mulberry Grove Church of Christ. They enjoyed 62 years together; Max passed away on Aug. 22, 2012. Through the years together they ministered to Pleasant Hill Illinois Christian Church, Herrick Christian Church, O'Fallon Missouri Christian Church, Landsdowne Church of Christ in East St. Louis, Union Missouri Church of Christ, Mulberry Grove Church of Christ, Northside Christian Church in Vandalia and Woburn Church of Christ until Max's death.
Norma taught elementary school in Smithboro and Mulberry Grove, and is fondly remembered by many students. She was a member of the Woburn Christian Church, Retired Teacher's Association, her "Breakfast Club" with friends, Red Hat ladies' activities and the "POET" group.
Norma is survived by her daughters, Jane (Roger) Sanders of Greenville, Joy (Ken) Manning of Taylorville, Jill (Kurt) Jensen of Murphysboro, JoAnne (Dan) Johnson of Mulberry Grove, and Janine Artis of Buffalo, New York. She was the loving grandmother of 17, with 20 great-grandchildren, plus one on the way. She is also survived by her sister, Dolores Dothager of Mulberry Grove; nieces, Marsha Snow and Vickie Koertge and their families; and many Whited family, including Jan, Chris, Susan, Ted, Dan, Todd, Beth, Ed and Kimberly.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Jonathan "Sonny" Whited, in 1992.