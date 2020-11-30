1/
Norman D. Brown
1950 - 2020
Norman D. Brown, 70, of Vandalia, formerly of Ramsey, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Vandalia Rehab and Healthcare Center in Vandalia.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Brown was born on Nov. 3, 1950, in Highlandm the son of Forrest D. and Margaret K. (Poehling) Brown.
Survivors include a son, Shannon Brown and Heather of Ramsey; and daughter, Heidi Brown and Calley J. of Vandalia.

Published in The Leader-Union from Nov. 30 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
