Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Opal "Ruth" (Radliff) Dees. View Sign Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Send Flowers Obituary

Opal "Ruth" Rees, 96, of Vandalia, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care in Vandalia.

In accordance with the family's wishes, cremation rites were accorded and there will be no services held at this time. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorials: Samaritan's Purse. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Dees was born on Oct. 4, 1923, in Otego Township, Fayette County, the daughter of Vivian and Evan (McMillan) Radliff.

Ruth spent her early years in Four Mile, Brownstown and Vandalia. She married Leonard Chatham in 1938, and they quickly had two sons. The family moved in 1943 to St. Louis, Mo., where Ruth was a true "Rosie, the Riveter," inspecting the welds of auxiliary fuel tanks for military aircraft. During the 1940s and early 1950s, Ruth rode a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and became the first female member of the Missouri chapter of the American Motorcycle Association. She married Delton Dees in 1964. Her professional career included managing S&H Green Stamp redemption centers and registering new brides at Famous-Barr, from which she retired in 1985. She moved "home" to Vandalia in 1992. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school to senior women. Over her long life, she enjoyed many mission trips, general travel and shopping. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Vandalia, Fayette County Hospital Auxiliary, G.E.M. Volunteer Program and Home Extension Association.

She is survived by her sons, Gerald Chatham of Crystal Lake and Larry Chatham of Highland; daughter, Sherryl Chatham and husband Bob Huneke of Wildwood, Mo.; grandsons, Brian (Dawn) Chatham of Pleasanton, Calif., and Craig (Kendra) Chatham of Crystal Lake; great-grandchildren, Miles, Colin, Emerson, Elise and Ashlyn Chatham; sister, Lorraine McKee of Gulfport, Miss.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; daughter-in-law; two grandsons; four brothers; and one sister.



Opal "Ruth" Rees, 96, of Vandalia, passed away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care in Vandalia.In accordance with the family's wishes, cremation rites were accorded and there will be no services held at this time. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorials: Samaritan's Purse. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com. Mrs. Dees was born on Oct. 4, 1923, in Otego Township, Fayette County, the daughter of Vivian and Evan (McMillan) Radliff.Ruth spent her early years in Four Mile, Brownstown and Vandalia. She married Leonard Chatham in 1938, and they quickly had two sons. The family moved in 1943 to St. Louis, Mo., where Ruth was a true "Rosie, the Riveter," inspecting the welds of auxiliary fuel tanks for military aircraft. During the 1940s and early 1950s, Ruth rode a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and became the first female member of the Missouri chapter of the American Motorcycle Association. She married Delton Dees in 1964. Her professional career included managing S&H Green Stamp redemption centers and registering new brides at Famous-Barr, from which she retired in 1985. She moved "home" to Vandalia in 1992. She was an active member of First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school to senior women. Over her long life, she enjoyed many mission trips, general travel and shopping. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Vandalia, Fayette County Hospital Auxiliary, G.E.M. Volunteer Program and Home Extension Association.She is survived by her sons, Gerald Chatham of Crystal Lake and Larry Chatham of Highland; daughter, Sherryl Chatham and husband Bob Huneke of Wildwood, Mo.; grandsons, Brian (Dawn) Chatham of Pleasanton, Calif., and Craig (Kendra) Chatham of Crystal Lake; great-grandchildren, Miles, Colin, Emerson, Elise and Ashlyn Chatham; sister, Lorraine McKee of Gulfport, Miss.; and numerous nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; daughter-in-law; two grandsons; four brothers; and one sister. Published in The Leader-Union from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close