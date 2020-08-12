1/
Opal L. (Sparling) Manning
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Opal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Opal L. Manning, 83, of Shelbyville, died at 7:05 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at her home.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home in Shelbyville, with the Rev. Tracy Zimmerman officiating. Burial will be in Campground Cemetery near Mattoon. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials: Apostolic Center in Mattoon or donor's choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.howeandyockey.com.
Mrs. Manning was born on Feb. 17, 1937, the daughter of Roscoe and Nellie (Tatman) Sparling. She married Charles Heselton on Dec. 29, 1956; he died on Feb. 17, 1969. She married Sidney Kay "Sid" Manning on Jan. 7, 1972.
Survivors include her sons, John (Kelly) Heselton of Shelbyville, Darrell (Ellen) Heselton of Shelbyville, and Stacey (LaNette) Heselton of Vandalia; and daughter, Tracey Heselton of Shelbyville.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader-Union from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howe & Yockey Funeral Home
415 North Broadway Street
Shelbyville, IL 62565
(217) 774-3931
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved