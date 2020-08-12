Opal L. Manning, 83, of Shelbyville, died at 7:05 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at her home.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home in Shelbyville, with the Rev. Tracy Zimmerman officiating. Burial will be in Campground Cemetery near Mattoon. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials: Apostolic Center in Mattoon or donor's choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.howeandyockey.com.
Mrs. Manning was born on Feb. 17, 1937, the daughter of Roscoe and Nellie (Tatman) Sparling. She married Charles Heselton on Dec. 29, 1956; he died on Feb. 17, 1969. She married Sidney Kay "Sid" Manning on Jan. 7, 1972.
Survivors include her sons, John (Kelly) Heselton of Shelbyville, Darrell (Ellen) Heselton of Shelbyville, and Stacey (LaNette) Heselton of Vandalia; and daughter, Tracey Heselton of Shelbyville.