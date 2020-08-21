Pamela J. "Pam" (Myers) Flowers, 62, of St. Elmo, passed away at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.
A private family service will be held. Burial will be at Springhill Cemetery in St. Elmo. Memorials: Springhill Cemetery, St. John's Hospice or donor's choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com.
Pamela was born on Oct. 25, 1957 in Vandalia, the daughter of James "Bud" and Ruby J. (McVicker) Myers. She married Dennis L. Flowers on Dec. 17, 1988, in St. Elmo.
She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She enjoyed collecting Barbies and spending time with family and friends. Pamela retired from Fayette County Bank after 40 years.
She is survived by her husband; father, of St. Elmo; sisters, Mary Magnus (husband Delbert) and Deborah Long (husband Bryan), both of St. Elmo; brother, Randall Myers (wife Carolyn) of Beecher City; brother-in-law, Gary Flowers of Beecher City; sister-in-law, Beverly Crawford (husband Rod) of St. Elmo; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother; grandparents, Ted and Elise Myers, and Floyd and Viola McVicker; and mother- and father-in-law, Leo and Betty Flowers.