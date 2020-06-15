Patricia Ann Staff, 87, of Springfield, passed away at 5:31 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Concordia Village.
Private family ceremonies will be held and burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date, when gatherings can once again happen. Memorials: Laurel United Methodist Church, 631 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield, Ill. 62704. Boardman-Smith Funeral Home in Springfield was in charge of ar-rangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.boardmansmith.com.
Mrs. Staff was born on July 29, 1932, in Odin, the daughter of Thomas and Genevieve Hawkins Goodall. She married the love of her life, Floyd G. Staff, on Aug. 31, 1951, in Vandalia; he preceded her in death on Oct. 19, 2003.
Pat attended Greenville High School, where she participated in many clubs and was Homecoming Queen. After graduating from Greenville College, she was a fourth-grade teacher for more than 30 years in Springfield, primarily at Harvard Park School. A kind, gentle person with a deep, abiding faith, Pat was a member of Laurel United Meth-odist Church for 57 years. She cherished family, and enjoyed church activities, shopping and lovingly sending greet-ing cards.
She is survived by her children, Coni Staff of Cloverdale, Calif., and Randy (wife, Elaine) Staff of Franklin, Tenn.; grandchildren, Michael (wife, Renata and children, Logan and Levi) Staff of Grandview Heights, Ohio, Kyle Staff of Phoenix, Ariz., and Samuel Staff of Franklin, Tenn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Bill Goodall.
Private family ceremonies will be held and burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date, when gatherings can once again happen. Memorials: Laurel United Methodist Church, 631 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield, Ill. 62704. Boardman-Smith Funeral Home in Springfield was in charge of ar-rangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.boardmansmith.com.
Mrs. Staff was born on July 29, 1932, in Odin, the daughter of Thomas and Genevieve Hawkins Goodall. She married the love of her life, Floyd G. Staff, on Aug. 31, 1951, in Vandalia; he preceded her in death on Oct. 19, 2003.
Pat attended Greenville High School, where she participated in many clubs and was Homecoming Queen. After graduating from Greenville College, she was a fourth-grade teacher for more than 30 years in Springfield, primarily at Harvard Park School. A kind, gentle person with a deep, abiding faith, Pat was a member of Laurel United Meth-odist Church for 57 years. She cherished family, and enjoyed church activities, shopping and lovingly sending greet-ing cards.
She is survived by her children, Coni Staff of Cloverdale, Calif., and Randy (wife, Elaine) Staff of Franklin, Tenn.; grandchildren, Michael (wife, Renata and children, Logan and Levi) Staff of Grandview Heights, Ohio, Kyle Staff of Phoenix, Ariz., and Samuel Staff of Franklin, Tenn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Bill Goodall.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jun. 15 to Jun. 24, 2020.