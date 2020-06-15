Patricia Ann (Goodall) Staff
1932 - 2020
Patricia Ann Staff, 87, of Springfield, passed away at 5:31 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Concordia Village.
Private family ceremonies will be held and burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. A celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date, when gatherings can once again happen. Memorials: Laurel United Methodist Church, 631 S. Grand Ave. West, Springfield, Ill. 62704. Boardman-Smith Funeral Home in Springfield was in charge of ar-rangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.boardmansmith.com.
Mrs. Staff was born on July 29, 1932, in Odin, the daughter of Thomas and Genevieve Hawkins Goodall. She married the love of her life, Floyd G. Staff, on Aug. 31, 1951, in Vandalia; he preceded her in death on Oct. 19, 2003.
Pat attended Greenville High School, where she participated in many clubs and was Homecoming Queen. After graduating from Greenville College, she was a fourth-grade teacher for more than 30 years in Springfield, primarily at Harvard Park School. A kind, gentle person with a deep, abiding faith, Pat was a member of Laurel United Meth-odist Church for 57 years. She cherished family, and enjoyed church activities, shopping and lovingly sending greet-ing cards.
She is survived by her children, Coni Staff of Cloverdale, Calif., and Randy (wife, Elaine) Staff of Franklin, Tenn.; grandchildren, Michael (wife, Renata and children, Logan and Levi) Staff of Grandview Heights, Ohio, Kyle Staff of Phoenix, Ariz., and Samuel Staff of Franklin, Tenn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brother, Bill Goodall.


Published in The Leader-Union from Jun. 15 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Boardman-Smith Funeral Home
800 S. Grand Ave. West
Springfield, IL 62704
(217) 544-7461
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 13, 2020
Your mother was always so kind and gracious. A beautiful person, inside and out.
Marcia (Wilcockson) Nichols
June 12, 2020
To the Staff family, I'm very sorry to hear about Mrs. Staff's passing. She was always "Mrs. Staff" because she was my 4th grade teacher at Harvard Park School in 1968-69. She was very encouraging, writing "Hip-Hip Hooray" on my tests if I did well. She also allowed me to listen to portions of the 1968 World Series on my transistor radio. That's when the Series was played furing the day. I remember her writing me a letter after I became a sports writer at The State Journal-Register in Springfield. That was a thrill! We were lucky to have teachers like her and Larry Jack, who taught fifth grade across the hall from Mrs. Staff's room. My condolences go out to you. She was a great lady!
Dave Kane
Student
June 12, 2020
Pat was a great neighbor, teacher and friend. I enjoyed visiting with her in the neighborhood. She was a great lady.
Helen Tolan
Neighbor
June 12, 2020
Mrs. Staff was my favorite teacher. She was intelligent, energetic, and extremely kind. I think of her often and sometimes can even hear her say "mercy children"
SUSAN BOLEN
Student
June 11, 2020
he staff of KM Hair Works & Spa extends to Pat's family our most sincere and heartfelt sympathy.
Friend
June 11, 2020
