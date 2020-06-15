To the Staff family, I'm very sorry to hear about Mrs. Staff's passing. She was always "Mrs. Staff" because she was my 4th grade teacher at Harvard Park School in 1968-69. She was very encouraging, writing "Hip-Hip Hooray" on my tests if I did well. She also allowed me to listen to portions of the 1968 World Series on my transistor radio. That's when the Series was played furing the day. I remember her writing me a letter after I became a sports writer at The State Journal-Register in Springfield. That was a thrill! We were lucky to have teachers like her and Larry Jack, who taught fifth grade across the hall from Mrs. Staff's room. My condolences go out to you. She was a great lady!

Dave Kane

Student