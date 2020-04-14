Patricia Lynn Kaiser, 66, of Centralia, formerly of Vandalia, passed away at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her home.
A private graveside service and interment will be held in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Per the family's request, those who cannot attend the service are welcome to drive by the graveside from noon-1 p.m. on Thursday to show their condolences. Memorials: The family. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Patricia was born on Sept. 18, 1953, in Vandalia, the daughter of Charles and Mary (Oary) Kirgan.
Pat retired from Crane Packing in Vandalia after 20-plus years of employment. She was a member of New Bethel Presbyterian Church in Salem.
Pat loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She did her best to make it to every one of their sporting events she could. Her life was full of joy when she got to spend time with all of them at the many family gatherings, her favorite being Christmas. Pat enjoyed to cook and bake. She also had an avid love for all animals.
She is survived by her daughters, Debbie and husband Paul "Bubby" Womack of Vandalia, and Monica and husband Josh Morton of Iuka; brother, Larry Kirgan of Carbondale; sister, Sue Kirgan of Bicknell, Ind.; stepsisters, Carolyn and husband Jim Garrett of Decatur, and Phyllis and husband Samuel Page of Boody; brother-in-law, Lewis Lingafelter of Sullivan; grandchildren, Nichole and husband Selvin Lopez, Jacie Mathis, Brady Carrol, Jacob Graumenz, Chaston Womack and fiancée Courtney Wright, Josie Womack, Avery Morton, Zane Morton and Kade Morton; and great-grandchildren, Cheyenne, Chesnie and Charleigh.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Tammy Lynn Warner McWhorter.
Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 14 to Apr. 22, 2020