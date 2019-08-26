Paul E. Overby Sr., 78, of Assumption, died on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at his residence.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Herrick Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jay Huddlestun officiating. Burial will be in Myers Cemetery in Herrick Township, Shelby County. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services. Kennedy & Sons Funeral Home in Pana was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.kennedypana.com.
Mr. Overby was born on Friday, Nov. 15, 1940 in Shabbona, the son of Gordon and Margaret (Smith) Overby. He married Dorothy Jean Beck on Dec. 26, 1959. She preceded him in death.
Survivors include a son, Paul Edward Overby Jr. (Patty) of Assumption; and daughter, Tammy Metz (Kevin) of Geneva, Ohio.
Published in The Leader-Union from Aug. 26 to Sept. 4, 2019