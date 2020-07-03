1/1
Paul Hebenstreit
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul A. Hebenstreit, 88, of Vandalia, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Ramsey, with the Rev. Scott Snider officiating. Friends and family may gather at the cemetery at 9 a.m. Memorials: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Ramsey. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Hebenstreit was born on June 1, 1932, in Hanson, the son of Clement R. and Johanna M. (Miller) Hebenstreit. He married Zelma June McMann in 1951; she passed away in July 2003. He married Frances L. Pierce in 1972; she passed away on Nov.10, 2003. He married Marietta (Murphy) Anderson on Feb. 25, 2006, in Ramsey; she passed away on April 2, 2017.
He was a farmer, supervisor for Prairie Farms Dairy for 33 years; and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ramsey.
He is survived by: sons, Paul Hebenstreit and Karen of Ramsey, and Dennis Hebenstreit and Cheryl of St. Elmo; daughters, Sylvia Davis of Vandalia, Joe and Madonna McCaslin, of Vandalia, Rita McCammack and Darrell "P-Nut" of Brownstown, Mary Bingham and Robert of Mooresville, Ind., and Susan Kelmel and Phil of Morrisonville; stepson, David Tull and Diana of Herrick; stepdaughters, Robin Anderson of St. Louis, Mo., and Julia England of Taylorville; daughter-in-law, Cindy Hebenstreit of Ramsey; brother, Jim Hebenstreit and Shirley of Golden, Colo.; sister, Clementine Rueff of Decatur; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Sylvester Kern; three wives; son, Tom Hebenstreit; stepson, Dennis Tull; brother, Richard Hebenstreit; sister, Cecilia Painter; and two grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jul. 3 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Homes - Ramsey
301 E. Main St.
Ramsey, IL 62080
618-283-3176
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved