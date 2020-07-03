Paul A. Hebenstreit, 88, of Vandalia, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Ramsey, with the Rev. Scott Snider officiating. Friends and family may gather at the cemetery at 9 a.m. Memorials: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Ramsey. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Hebenstreit was born on June 1, 1932, in Hanson, the son of Clement R. and Johanna M. (Miller) Hebenstreit. He married Zelma June McMann in 1951; she passed away in July 2003. He married Frances L. Pierce in 1972; she passed away on Nov.10, 2003. He married Marietta (Murphy) Anderson on Feb. 25, 2006, in Ramsey; she passed away on April 2, 2017.
He was a farmer, supervisor for Prairie Farms Dairy for 33 years; and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ramsey.
He is survived by: sons, Paul Hebenstreit and Karen of Ramsey, and Dennis Hebenstreit and Cheryl of St. Elmo; daughters, Sylvia Davis of Vandalia, Joe and Madonna McCaslin, of Vandalia, Rita McCammack and Darrell "P-Nut" of Brownstown, Mary Bingham and Robert of Mooresville, Ind., and Susan Kelmel and Phil of Morrisonville; stepson, David Tull and Diana of Herrick; stepdaughters, Robin Anderson of St. Louis, Mo., and Julia England of Taylorville; daughter-in-law, Cindy Hebenstreit of Ramsey; brother, Jim Hebenstreit and Shirley of Golden, Colo.; sister, Clementine Rueff of Decatur; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Sylvester Kern; three wives; son, Tom Hebenstreit; stepson, Dennis Tull; brother, Richard Hebenstreit; sister, Cecilia Painter; and two grandchildren.