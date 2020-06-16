Paul L. Sarver, 89, Herrick
Paul Lee Sarver, 89, of Herrick, passed away at 5:25 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at home.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, at First Christian Church in Cowden, with the Revs. Nate Harper and Jay Huddleston officiating. Burial with military rites will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m., with Masonic rites at 12:45 p.m. by the Clover Leaf Masonic Lodge #990 of Herrick. Memorials: Shriners Hospitals for Children or donor's choice. Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Cowden was in charge of ar-rangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.
Mr. Sarver was born on Aug. 14, 1930, in Ramsey, the son of Oscar and Katie (Miller) Sarver. Paul and Phyllis Goldsborough were united in holy matrimony on Dec. 14, 1952 and were blessed with 67 years of marriage.
He was a graduate of Ramsey High School in the Class of 1946. Paul was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving from 1951-1955 during the Korean Conflict.
Paul was a lifetime farmer in the Ramsey/Herrick area, he owned and operated the Key Farm Service Center in Her-rick from 1965-76, and he retired from Yellow Freight in 1993 after nearly 20 years of service. He also owned the spring at the Wren Bridge, where he enjoyed meeting and visiting with people who came from all over the world. He was a member of the Clover Leaf Masonic Lodge #990 in Herrick and the Sarver-Guthrie American Legion Post 839 in Herrick. He was a former member of the Fayette Water Co. Board, served as the former Carson Township Road Commissioner, and was a former vice president of Vandalia Mutual Insurance.
Surviving are his lovely wife, Phyllis Sarver of Herrick; children, Vicki (Mike) Krost of Chillicothe, Lee Ann (Larry) Sarver of Herrick, and Bradley Sarver (Carla Smart) of Wilmington; grandchildren, Tasha, Todd, Zachary, Ginger, Lora, Ginger and Melissa; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Shawn Sarver; brother, H.M. "Cy" Sarver; sister, Marette Sarver Durbin; and niece, Kelly Helm.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jun. 16 to Jun. 24, 2020.