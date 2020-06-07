Paul Samuel Yagow, 65, of rural Beecher City, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed away late Thursday evening, June 4, 2020 at his home in rural Beecher City, near Wright's Corner, surrounded by his fami-ly after a hard battle with cancer.
Family funeral burial Services were conducted at Springhill Cemetery, north of St. Elmo, near his home, on Sunday afternoon by his pastor, the Rev. Marcus Manley of Bethlehem Lutheran Church officiating. Kull Funeral Home in St. Elmo was in charge of arrangements. Memorials: Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Whoo Hoo Sisterhood (The Jolene Arend Giving Fund) and or donor's choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.kullfuneralhome.com.
Paul was born on April 5, 1955, at Mark Greer Hospital in Vandalia, and was raised on the family farm, one of four siblings into the Christian family of Samuel Paul Jr. and Dorothy "Dottie" Gruhn Yagow.
Paul was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in rural Altamont. He was baptized on May 1, 1955, confirmed his faith on June 1, 1969, and attended Bethlehem Lutheran Elementary School. He graduated with the class of 1973 from St. Elmo High School. Paul was very athletic and participated in baseball, football, basketball and track. He at-tended Illinois College, where he played football and was a member of the Gamma Nu Fraternity. Paul married his high school sweetheart, Donna Jean "Jeanie" Drees, on April 12, 1975 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Paul was a car-penter, builder, and farmer.
Paul was very active, especially for his love of 12-inch fast-pitch softball as a member of the Altamont Schuetzenfest team, which became the Blue Mound softball team, on which he played numerous positions, primarily as a catcher. He even taught himself to throw left-handed after a lagging right elbow injury. Paul was especially proud of being an IHSA football official for 28 years and had the honor and recognition with his crew to officiate the IHSA high school finals.
Paul's most-favorite thing to do was be with his wife and family. His three children, their spouses and seven grand-children were the light of his life. He loved teaching his children and grandchildren how to fish, drive the side by side, skip rocks, play ball and so much more while instilling good work ethic and respect for the world.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Donna Jean "Jeanie" (Drees) Yagow; sons, Scott Samuel Yagow of St. Louis, Mo., and Brian Paul Yagow (wife, Debbie) of Barrington, and their children, Isabella and Joseph; daughter, Brandi Jean Harmon (husband, Curtis) of Pace, Fla., and their children, Jaylene, Anya, Evelyn, Michael and Samuel; sisters, Karen Stuemke (husband, Mel) of St. Elmo, Debra Worland (husband Steve) of New Albany, Ind., and Robin Klima (husband, Rob) of Manchester, Iowa; brothers-in-law, Gary Flora (wife, Janet), and Dan Drees (wife, Jackie); sister-in-law, Connie Baker; aunt and uncle, Gene and Evadine Goers; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Bernard Emory Drees; and mother-in-law, Betty Mae Drees.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jun. 7 to Jun. 17, 2020.