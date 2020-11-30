1/1
Paula J. (Koester) Ignat
1962 - 2020
Paula J. (Koester) Ignat, 58, of Richton Park, died at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at her home.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Liberty Christian Church in rural Brownstown, with the Rev. Pete LeDuc officiating. A socially distanced visitation will be held from noon until service time. COVID-19 protocol, including – but not limited to – face coverings and social distancing will be required. Please be respectful of the health and safety of all. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. Memorials: Donor's choice. Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Paula was born on Sunday, Jan. 21, 1962, in Vandalia, to Howard and Carol (Compton) Koester. She married Sorin Ignat on March 22, 1986.
She was member of Deer Creek Christian Church. She was a chemist/toxicologist, manager of Regulatory Affairs and Product Stewardship for BP Lubricants, and was a member of the American Chemical Society teamed with Europe, China and Japan.
She is survived by her husband of more than 34 years, Sorin of Richton Park; daughter, Erick (Brian) Ignat-Smith of Champaign; father, Howard Koester of Brownstown; sisters, Karen (Scott) Torbeck of St. Peter, and Amy (Timothy) Hoesli of Taylorville; two nieces, one nephew and one great-nephew.
Paula was preceded in death by her mother and one nephew.


Published in The Leader-Union from Nov. 30 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Memories & Condolences

