Phillip D. Kramer
1967 - 2020
Phillip D. Kramer, 52, of St. Elmo, died at 4:55 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020, in St. Elmo.
Services will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at New Horizon Church in St. Elmo, with PeeWee Denton officiating. Visita-tion will be held two hours prior to service time. A private burial will be held at a later date. Memorial: The family. Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com
Mr. Kramer was born on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 1967, in Belleville, the son of Larry and Maggie Becraft (Moran) Kramer. He married Nancy (Evans) Kramer on July 19, 1991.
Survivors include his wife; daughters, Kayla Wright (Tommy) of St. Elmo, Destiny Kurilo (Frank) of St. Elmo, and Jessica Luckey (Christopher) of St. Elmo; and stepmother, Helen Kramer, St. Elmo.


Published in The Leader-Union from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
New Horizon Church
AUG
22
Service
06:00 PM
New Horizon Church
