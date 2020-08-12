Or Copy this URL to Share

Services will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at New Horizon Church in St. Elmo, with PeeWee Denton officiating. Visita-tion will be held two hours prior to service time. A private burial will be held at a later date. Memorial: The family. Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont was in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Kramer was born on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 1967, in Belleville, the son of Larry and Maggie Becraft (Moran) Kramer. He married Nancy (Evans) Kramer on July 19, 1991.

Survivors include his wife; daughters, Kayla Wright (Tommy) of St. Elmo, Destiny Kurilo (Frank) of St. Elmo, and Jessica Luckey (Christopher) of St. Elmo; and stepmother, Helen Kramer, St. Elmo.



