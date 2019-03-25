Priscilla McDowell, 92, of Fillmore, passed away at 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Grace Fellowship Church in Fillmore, with Pastor Roy Eller Jr. and Harry Kirk officiating. Burial will be in Glendale Cemetery in Fillmore. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Thursday at the church. Memorials: Fillmore Lake, P.O. Box 182, Fillmore, Ill. 62032; Fillmore Museum, P.O. Box 71, Fillmore, Ill. 62032; Glendale Cemetery, 244 Possum Lane, Fillmore, Ill. 62032; or Liberty Church, 2631 N. 275 East Road, Bingham, Ill. 62011. Allen and Sutton Funeral Home in Fillmore was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.suttonmemorialhome.com.
Mrs. Sutton was born on May 23, 1926, in Christian County, the daughter of Vernie W. and Wilma (Boyd) Masters. She married Alva W. McDowell on Dec. 22, 1946, in Fayette County; he preceded her in death on Feb. 25, 1991.
Priscilla attended high school in Taylorville, Kincaid and graduated from Ramsey in 1944. She then went on to attend Western Illinois Teachers College and Greenville College. She also attended Liberty Church in Bingham for many years.
She is survived by her sons, Alva (Linda) McDowell of Hillsboro, Alan (Nancy) McDowell of Bingham, Arno (Alberta) McDowell of Fillmore, Thomas (Marilyn) McDowell of Pasco, Wash.; and Chuck (Nancy) McDowell of Hillsboro; 15 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; two great-great-randchildren; sister, Virginia Eller of Nokomis; sister-in-law, Gloria Masters of Huntsville, Ala.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brothers, Vernon, John, Loren and Omar Masters.
Published in The Leader-Union from Mar. 25 to Apr. 3, 2019