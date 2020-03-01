Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brummerstedt Funeral Home 326 East Main Street Stewardson , IL 62463 (217)-682-3822 Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph Kenton Beals, 88, of Stewardson, passed away at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, with his loved ones by his side.

Private graveside services were held on Saturday at Stewardson Cemetery, with the Rev. Gary Fortkamp officiating. Visitation was held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday at Brummerstedt Funeral Home in Stewardson. Memorials: Mercy Project Inc., c/o Dr. Robert Burrus, 927 S. Durkin Drive, Suite A, Springfield, Ill. 62704. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Beals was born on Sept. 4, 1931, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the only child of Nate and Lela (Augenstein) Beals. Ralph and Glady Gentry were united in holy matrimony on May 14, 1955, in Toledo and were blessed with 64 years of marriage.

Ralph began working in the automotive industry in 1967 and was still actively working until his final days. He owned and operated Beals Ford in Stewardson, Beals Ford in Shelbyville and Interstate Motors in Vandalia. He truly enjoyed working, NASCAR racing and western movies.

He is survived by his loving wife, Gladys; children, Vickie Beals of Stewardson, Mike (Teresa) Beals of Stewardson, Tim (Susan) Beals of Strasburg, Jim (Sandi) Beals of Charleston, Christy (Reid) Molzen of Sullivan; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Ralph Kenton Beals, 88, of Stewardson, passed away at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield, with his loved ones by his side.Private graveside services were held on Saturday at Stewardson Cemetery, with the Rev. Gary Fortkamp officiating. Visitation was held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday at Brummerstedt Funeral Home in Stewardson. Memorials: Mercy Project Inc., c/o Dr. Robert Burrus, 927 S. Durkin Drive, Suite A, Springfield, Ill. 62704. Online condolences can be expressed at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com. Mr. Beals was born on Sept. 4, 1931, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the only child of Nate and Lela (Augenstein) Beals. Ralph and Glady Gentry were united in holy matrimony on May 14, 1955, in Toledo and were blessed with 64 years of marriage.Ralph began working in the automotive industry in 1967 and was still actively working until his final days. He owned and operated Beals Ford in Stewardson, Beals Ford in Shelbyville and Interstate Motors in Vandalia. He truly enjoyed working, NASCAR racing and western movies.He is survived by his loving wife, Gladys; children, Vickie Beals of Stewardson, Mike (Teresa) Beals of Stewardson, Tim (Susan) Beals of Strasburg, Jim (Sandi) Beals of Charleston, Christy (Reid) Molzen of Sullivan; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents. Published in The Leader-Union from Mar. 1 to Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close