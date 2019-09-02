Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Orlando Calvert. View Sign Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph Orlando Calvert, 87, of Fillmore, passed away at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Vandalia Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

An inurnment will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Mo., with the Rev. Harry Kirk officiating. A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday at Vandalia Moose Lodge No. 1447. Memorials: Second Chance Animal Rescue. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Calvert was born on Jan. 17, 1932, in Brownstown, the son of Orlando Benny and Thelma Marie (Haslett) Calvert. He married Debra Ann Carter on Feb. 14, 1996, in Hillsboro.

Ralph was the owner and operator of three local restaurants: The Dew Drop Inn, The Donut Hole and The Country Inn. He also managed the Vandalia Country Club and Hillsboro Country Club. He was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran, and member of Vandalia VFW Post No. 3862, Crawford-Hale American Legion Post No. 95 and Vandalia Moose Lodge No. 1447, all of Vandalia.

He is survived by his wife; daughters, Marsha Calvert Glazier (Ken Bertholf) of Zephyr Hills, Fla., Cathy Calvert Meyer of Rio Rancho, N.M., Lisa Calvert (Henry Austin) of Evergreen, Colo., and Christy Calvert of Vandalia; son, Kevin Calvert (Michael Haffey) of Spicewood, Texas; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Reavis Calvert and Don Calvert. Ralph Orlando Calvert, 87, of Fillmore, passed away at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Vandalia Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.An inurnment will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Mo., with the Rev. Harry Kirk officiating. A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday at Vandalia Moose Lodge No. 1447. Memorials: Second Chance Animal Rescue. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com. Mr. Calvert was born on Jan. 17, 1932, in Brownstown, the son of Orlando Benny and Thelma Marie (Haslett) Calvert. He married Debra Ann Carter on Feb. 14, 1996, in Hillsboro.Ralph was the owner and operator of three local restaurants: The Dew Drop Inn, The Donut Hole and The Country Inn. He also managed the Vandalia Country Club and Hillsboro Country Club. He was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran, and member of Vandalia VFW Post No. 3862, Crawford-Hale American Legion Post No. 95 and Vandalia Moose Lodge No. 1447, all of Vandalia.He is survived by his wife; daughters, Marsha Calvert Glazier (Ken Bertholf) of Zephyr Hills, Fla., Cathy Calvert Meyer of Rio Rancho, N.M., Lisa Calvert (Henry Austin) of Evergreen, Colo., and Christy Calvert of Vandalia; son, Kevin Calvert (Michael Haffey) of Spicewood, Texas; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Reavis Calvert and Don Calvert. Published in The Leader-Union from Sept. 2 to Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close