Ralph Orlando Calvert, 87, of Fillmore, passed away at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Vandalia Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
An inurnment will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Mo., with the Rev. Harry Kirk officiating. A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday at Vandalia Moose Lodge No. 1447. Memorials: Second Chance Animal Rescue. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Calvert was born on Jan. 17, 1932, in Brownstown, the son of Orlando Benny and Thelma Marie (Haslett) Calvert. He married Debra Ann Carter on Feb. 14, 1996, in Hillsboro.
Ralph was the owner and operator of three local restaurants: The Dew Drop Inn, The Donut Hole and The Country Inn. He also managed the Vandalia Country Club and Hillsboro Country Club. He was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran, and member of Vandalia VFW Post No. 3862, Crawford-Hale American Legion Post No. 95 and Vandalia Moose Lodge No. 1447, all of Vandalia.
He is survived by his wife; daughters, Marsha Calvert Glazier (Ken Bertholf) of Zephyr Hills, Fla., Cathy Calvert Meyer of Rio Rancho, N.M., Lisa Calvert (Henry Austin) of Evergreen, Colo., and Christy Calvert of Vandalia; son, Kevin Calvert (Michael Haffey) of Spicewood, Texas; 11 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Reavis Calvert and Don Calvert.
Published in The Leader-Union from Sept. 2 to Sept. 11, 2019