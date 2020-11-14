Ramona Elaine Jackson, 91, formerly of Ramsey, went home to be with the Lord at 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Ramsey Cemetery in Ramsey, with Pastor Larry Daniel officiating. Visitation will be held from 9-10:45 a.m. on Monday at Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey. Memorials: Union Christian Church, Ramsey. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Jackson was born on March 6, 1929, in Ardmore, S.D., the daughter of William and Goldie (Darby) Caylor. She married Carl Venelice Jackson on Aug. 7, 1949, in Ramsey; he passed away on Dec. 6, 1991.
She was a homemaker and member of Union Christian Church in Ramsey.
She is survived by: daughters, Carol Calkins and Kevin of Effingham and Ann Jackson of Urbana; grandchildren, Benjamin, Lora, Luke, Ben, Abigail and Kyne; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Madison, Jack, Avery and Addelyn; brother, Billy Caylor and Barbara of Custer, S.D.; and sister, Betty Ann Welch of Hot Springs, S.D.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, Carl Ray and Larry Jackson;
Daughter, Marilyn Miller; and brothers, Clinton, Merle and Loren Caylor.