Randy Gordon Lockart, 65, of Vandalia, died on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Vandalia.
Graveside services and burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Friends may gather at the cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Memorials: Alzheimer's Association
or Fayette County Cancer Fund. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
He was born, Dec. 14, 1954, in Shelbyville, the son of Leslie Vance and Ella Marie (Gelsinger) Lockart.