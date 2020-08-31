1/
Randy Gordon Lockart
1954 - 2020
Randy Gordon Lockart, 65, of Vandalia, died on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Vandalia.
Graveside services and burial will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Friends may gather at the cemetery at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. Memorials: Alzheimer's Association or Fayette County Cancer Fund. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
He was born, Dec. 14, 1954, in Shelbyville, the son of Leslie Vance and Ella Marie (Gelsinger) Lockart.


Published in The Leader-Union from Aug. 31 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia
831 N. Fifth St.
Vandalia, IL 62471
(618) 283-3176
