Randy L. Kistler, 69, of Olney, formerly of Vandalia, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at his home.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. on Monday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olney. Burial was in St. Joseph Cemetery in Olney. Visitation was held from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday at Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Memorials: St. Joseph Foundation Trust.

Mr. Kistler was born on June 29, 1950, in Vandalia, the son of Wayne Kistler and Joan (Wright). He married Carol Marty on Oct. 6, 1973, in Ramsey.

Randy was the longtime owner of Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home, formerly Summers-Kistler Funeral Home. A funeral director for nearly 50 years, he took pride in his profession, caring for families in the Richland and Clay County areas, and served as coroner of Richland County for the past 32 years. He was proud to have served on the Board of Directors of the First National Bank in Olney for 26 years, having been chairman of the board for the past 12 years. He and Carol were members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olney.

Known to his grandkids as "Grandog," he was happiest out at "The Randarosa," mowing, working in his shed and socializing with the many friends who would stop by. He enjoyed mushroom hunting, playing pitch at the P Club, taking his grandsons to the donut shop on Saturday mornings and traveling to visit his kids and new granddaughter.

Randy is survived by his wife; son, Rudy Kistler and wife Konatsu Honda of Dundurrabin, Australia; daughters, Kate Patterson and husband Steve of Olney, and Emily Bulla and husband Dan of Brooklyn, N.Y.; grandchildren, Quinn and Graham Patterson, and Penny Bulla; sister, Candy Konrad and husband Dale of Vandalia; brother, Nick Kistler of Vandalia; brother, Rick Kistler and wife Traci of Norman, Okla.; sister, Jan Merriman and husband Mark of Fillmore, brother, Paul Kistler and wife Nancy of St. Elmo; sister, Heather Wollin and husband Tony of Vandalia; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and stepmother, Kay Kistler.



