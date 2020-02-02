Ray Philip White, 71, of Vandalia, passed away on Jan. 30, 2020, at his home.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Crown Point Church in rural Vandalia, with the Rev. Pete LeDuc officiating. Interment will be in Farmers Cemetery in Shobonier. Visitation will be held one hour before services on Wednesday at the church. Memorials: Fayette County Cancer Fund. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. White was born on May 7, 1948, in Hillsboro, the son of Raymond J. and Dorothy L. (Rufus) White. He married Suzanne Ward on Aug. 23, 1968, and together they shared 51 years of marriage.
He achieved his lifelong dream of becoming a truck driver – he drove for nearly 30 years. Ray loved to fish, work on lawnmowers and use his hands to tinker around the home. He enjoyed playing cards and telling stories.
He is survived by his loving wife, Suzanne; sons, Kevin White and wife Shelly of Brownstown, and Danny White and wife Michelle of Bingham; daughter, Amanda and husband Ricky Turner of Vandalia; brothers, Eddie White of Shobonier and Bob White of Vandalia; sisters, Patty Swofford of Mulberry Grove, Stella Rogers of Alma, and Beverly and husband Charlie Brewbaker of St. Elmo; grandchildren, Cheyenne and husband Demetrius Marks, Logan White, Stephanie White, Dakota White, Colter White and Tobin Turner; and great-grandchildren, Kira Marks, Mia Marks, Darius Marks, Mason White and Kanon Perry.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jerry, Arthur, Robert, Raymond Jr. Charlie and Dickie White; sisters, Carol Currie and Donna Lester; and grandson, Heaven's Rae.
Published in The Leader-Union from Feb. 2 to Feb. 12, 2020