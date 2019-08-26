Raymond C. "Ray" Makovski Jr., 58, of Ramsey, died on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur.
Private family services and interment are in Ramsey Cemetery in Ramsey. Memorials: The family. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Makovsky was born on Nov. 20, 1960, in Chicago, the son of Raymond Carl Sr. and Ann Mary (Magezar) Makovsky. He married Alicia Kay Heggie on Feb. 14, 1991, in Joliet.
He is survived by his wife.
