Raymond White Newsom, 85, of Vandalia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his home, sur-rounded by family.
A public visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday at Bethel Baptist Church in Vandalia, with a private funeral service and interment to follow, with the Rev. Dr. Ben Foxworth officiating. Burial will take place in McInturff Cemetery, rural Vandalia. Memorials: McInturff Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Newsom was born on April 29, 1935, in Paragould, Ark., the son of Jefferson James and Ruth Mae (Gill) Newsom. He married Peggy Leona Frazier on Nov. 5, 1955, and together, they celebrated nearly 65 years of marriage and raised three children.
After retirement from General Motors, Ray was employed by the Illinois Department of Corrections, working at the Vandalia Correctional Center for 23 years. Ray was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Newsom of Vandalia; daughter, Deana and husband J.C. Wilkerson of Pryor, Okla.; son, Darrin "Smokey" Newsom and wife Amy of Vandalia; bonus son, Terry Sutherland and wife Susan of Shobonier; sisters, Bessie Miller and Mary Kruger; grandchildren, Derek Schulte, Jace Wilkerson, Demi Whittinghill, Dawn Cripe, Jason Cripe, J.D. Cripe, Whitney Huggins and Alex Newsom; great-grandchildren, Davin, Cole, Jayden, Brooklynn and Macy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Donna Cohen; brothers, Jim, Harold and Douglas Newsom; and an infant brother, Ray Edward Newsom.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jun. 18 to Jul. 1, 2020.