Rebecca May (Boothby) Maly
1925 - 2020
Rebecca May Maly, 95, of Vandalia formerly of Brownstown, passed away at 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at SBL Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
Per Becky's wishes, no service will be held and cremation rites will be accorded. Becky's and her husband's ashes will be scattered together on private property at a later date. Hohlt & File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com
Rebecca was born Aug. 24, 1925, in Calico Rock, Ark., the daughter of Grant and Lula Belle (Lofton) Boothby. After her parents' untimely deaths, Becky and her brothers were placed in an orphanage, where she completed her schooling, and later moved to Chicago to seek work. She was a switchboard operator for a brewery in Chicago. Becky married John J. Maly on Jan. 29, 1955, and after retirement, they settled in Brownstown; he preceded in death on August 26, 2015.
Becky was a selfless person who cared for everyone's wants and needs; she was a blessing to the many people she met throughout her life. Becky never had her own children but was like a mother to her niece, Annie Ledbetter, whom she helped raise.
Becky will be dearly missed by her niece; her caregiver and neighbor, Margaret Carlock, and her good friends, Harry Heistand and Robin McDermit.
She is now reunited with her husband, John, and together they are walking the streets of gold in Heaven.


Published in The Leader-Union from Oct. 15 to Oct. 28, 2020.
