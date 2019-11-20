Reese Robin Sczirko, infant daughter of Aaron P. and Lauren A. (nee Radliff) of St. Jacob, was born on Oct. 28, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo., and passed in her parents' arms on Oct. 29, 2019.
Reese was preceded in death by her grandfather, Ron Sczurko; and great-grandfather, Ray Radliff.
She is survived by her parents; loving brother, Finn; grandparents, Mike and Robin Radliff, Mike and Margie Sgro, and Linda Sczurko; great-grandparents, Bruce and Joyce Lowry, and Dorothy Ann and Gary Jenkins; dear niece of Luke Radliff, and Andrea and Brian Leas; and cousins, Sutton, Rylan and Graydon Leas.
Donations in memory of Reese Sczurko can be made to Emerson NICU at http://mercyhealthfoundation.net/communities/st-louis/ or mailed to Mercy Health Foundation 615 S. new Ballas Rd. St. Louis, MO 63141.
A private memorial service will be held on Saturday at Metro Community Church in Edwardsville.
Published in The Leader-Union from Nov. 20 to Nov. 27, 2019