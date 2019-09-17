Reibert Zimmer, 92, of Brownstown, passed away at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
According to her wishes, there will be no visitation or services. A graveside committal service will beheld at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Pinhook Cemetery in rural Vandalia, with the Rev. Wes Bell officiating. Memorials: Pinhook Cemetery, Four Mile Christian Church or donor's choice. Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Mrs. Zimmer was born on Saturday, May 21, 1927, in Vandalia, the daughter of Thomas and Mary (Stapp) Kirkman. She married Harold Zimmer, and he preceded her in death. She later married Gerald Zimmer, and he preceded her in death on April 27, 2017.
She was a member of First Christian Church in Brownstown and also attended Four Mile Christian Church.
She is survived by her sons, Ray Zimmer of Mulberry Grove, and Ronald (Glenda) Zimmer of Brownstown; grandchildren, Tony Burden and Theresa Everest; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Joy Burden; and several brothers and sisters.
Published in The Leader-Union from Sept. 17 to Sept. 25, 2019